Madurai railway junction gets new multi-level two-wheeler parking facility

MADURAI: A multi-level two-wheeler parking facility was opened at the main entrance of Madurai railway junction recently. With this, the station now has two parking spaces, including an existing open parking area near the main entrance.

Earlier, there were three parking areas for two-wheelers, excluding the multi-level facility, near the main entrance, but one parking lot was closed and a second parking lot will be closed in the second week of March.

The station will now have two parking facilities near the main entrance. "The main entrance of the station was also closed due to ongoing development works, and the Railways created an entry point near the booking counter," an officer said.

The officer said the multi-level parking is a premium facility, charging Rs 10 for upto two hours, Rs 20 for 2-6 hours, Rs 30 for 6-12 hours, Rs 40 for 12-24 hours, Rs 750 for monthly parking and Rs 5 for one helmet/day.

The facility consists of a ground and three floors can accommodate 700 two-wheelers and also has charging points for electric vehicles. However, the open parking lot is not premium and the parking fee is less.

"On complaints about parking lots, which are operated on a contract basis, the Railways will inquire and take action. Once the station works are completed, a multi-level car parking will also be opened,” the officer added.

It may be noted the station already has a multi-level two-wheeler parking facility and a car parking near the western entrance.