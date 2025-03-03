Naga Chaitanya graces VIT fest

CHENNAI: Actor Naga Chaitanya took part as chief guest in the valedictory function of the ninth edition of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)’s four-day fest Vibrance 2025.

The annual international mega cultural festival, drew to a close on Saturday. Dr G Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT presided over the function in the presence of Dr GV Selvam, vice-president, VIT.

The SRM Institute of Science & Technology, Kattankulathur, Chennai bagged the overall cultural ship trophy in the event. Over 25,000 participants from several institutions across India and students from over 15 other countries took part in the event, which showcased more than 200 cultural events and over 25 sports competitions.