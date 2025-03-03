Not ‘Dravidian’, it is Stalin model of governance: EPS

MADURAI: The DMK government follows the ‘Stalin model of governance’ and not the Dravidian model as claimed, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday.

Addressing a public gathering at Periyakulam in Theni district, EPS said, “Several parties have ruled Tamil Nadu throughout these years, but the debt burden was Rs 5.18 lakh crore. However, with four years of DMK rule, the government has obtained loans worth Rs 3.54 lakh crore, and we believe it will touch Rs 5 lakh crore by the fifth year. The ‘Stalin model of governance’ has managed to amass such massive loans within five years.”

Stating that the debts will be cleared by levying new taxes on the people, EPS claimed that while the government received around Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue in 2024-25, no new schemes were implemented. “They are ensuring that people remain as debtors,” he charged.

The leader of opposition also attributed the increase in crime rate to the prevalence of drugs in the state. In a veiled dig at expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, EPS said, “This person did not get the chief ministerial post. He took out a ‘dharma yudham’ seeking the post. He will go to any extent when he does not have a position or posting.”