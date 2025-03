Coimbatore’s rural police are playing it close to the vest, sparking outrage. Three weeks after an FIR under Pocso was filed against a well-known spiritual institution, the complainant is still waiting for a copy. Imagine! Not even the complainant gets it. When activists pressed the rural police chief, a vague “wait a bit” was all they got, just before Shivaratri. Why the hush-hush? Social activists are crying foul, questioning the state’s reluctance to share a simple FIR copy. Are they shielding someone? Is this some sort of special treatment? The silence is deafening, and the questions are only getting louder.

Doggy talks

The Tiruchy City Corporation presented a stray dog survey at a recent council meeting. Mayor Mu Anbalagan stated that Tiruchy is the first local authority in Tamil Nadu to undertake this research. A senior AIADMK councillor questioned the dogs’ sterilisation records, leading the mayor to provide details that suggested a potential DMK scandal. With a twinkle in his eye, the councillor asked, “If the goal is to control the stray dog population, why are we sterilising both male and female dogs? ” The room erupted in laughter, and even the mayor had to stifle a chuckle as the health department stepped in to handle the fallout, clearly amused at the unexpected turn in ‘doggy diplomacy’! - Jose K Joseph

Plan of action

In a political comedy, Dindigul saw drama as V Pappathi, secretary of the All India Democratic Women Association, was placed under house arrest for allegedly planning to join an “illegal” rally in Chennai. After Dindigul MP R Sachithanantham and CPM district secretary Prabhakaran demanded her release, the local police insisted they hadn’t received orders to let her go even after the rally was permitted. A scene from a slapstick movie followed, with Prabhakaran nearly ready to battle the police. Meanwhile, Pappathi, channelling her inner ninja, made a daring escape and jumped into the MP’s car, speeding off like the hero in an action flick. Dindigul may have missed the rally, but they got a front-row seat to the chaos!-Saravanan MP