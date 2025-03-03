Only 82 of 184 mini bus routes in Madurai were operational: RTO sources

MADURAI: With the state government revamping mini bus services, the Madurai administration has taken measures towards enhancing rural connectivity by identifying 47 new mini bus routes (as of now), thereby bringing the total number of routes to 231 (including the existing 184 routes) in the district.

The mini bus service was introduced by the DMK in 1998 with an aim to enhance rural connectivity across the state. After nearly 24 years, the Tamil Nadu government has increased mini bus fares, which will be effective from May 1.

According to an officer from the RTO, there were already 184 mini bus routes in the district, but only 82 were operational due to various reasons from the operators' end, including recurring loss due to low fare.

To revamp the system, the government has taken various steps including extension of routes from 20km to 25km, revision of fare structure with a minimum of Rs 4 for first 4km and a maximum of `10 for 20km.

As part of the move, a committee headed by District Collector MS Sangeetha, comprising RTO Chitra and others, had identified 18 new routes in the first batch and 29 routes in the second batch.

Applicants of the first batch have been instructed to produce their mini bus with valid documents to obtain a permit. The deadline for submitting applications for the second batch is March 10.