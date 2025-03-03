Only 82 of 184 mini bus routes in Madurai were operational: RTO sources

MADURAI: With the state government revamping mini bus services, the Madurai administration has taken measures towards enhancing rural connectivity by identifying 47 new mini bus routes (as of now), thereby bringing the total number of routes to 231 (including the existing 184 routes) in the district.
The mini bus service was introduced by the DMK in 1998 with an aim to enhance rural connectivity across the state. After nearly 24 years, the Tamil Nadu government has increased mini bus fares, which will be effective from May 1.
According to an officer from the RTO, there were already 184 mini bus routes in the district, but only 82 were operational due to various reasons from the operators' end, including recurring loss due to low fare.
To revamp the system, the government has taken various steps including extension of routes from 20km to 25km, revision of fare structure with a minimum of Rs 4 for first 4km and a maximum of `10 for 20km.
As part of the move, a committee headed by District Collector MS Sangeetha, comprising RTO Chitra and others, had identified 18 new routes in the first batch and 29 routes in the second batch.
Applicants of the first batch have been instructed to produce their mini bus with valid documents to obtain a permit. The deadline for submitting applications for the second batch is March 10.
"In a move to identify the uncovered routes, the collector had sought the assistance of officials from various departments including school education, revenue, and others. As a result, 150 villages were identified with potential for bus routes. The officials are yet to cover some of the villages/places with mini bus routes. However, as it is a continuous process, the left-out routes will be covered," the officer highlighted.
Further elaborating on the extensive work, the officer said the committee members had inspected the new routes to make sure the routes comply with the condition of 35% served and 65% unserved ratio. The served routes are the ones where TNSTC buses are already in operation. The aim is to cover the uncovered routes.
"The operator can opt to cover the complete 25-km stretch or decide any number of kilometres till 25 km."
Though there is a migration option available under the new scheme for existing operators, so far no one has availed the option despite many enquiries.
This apart, a 1.5-km extension (excluding 25 km) can be given for the operator (but the final decision lies with the district collector) only if the final point in the 1.5 km is a place of public gathering.
Once the process is over, bus timings will be fixed to avoid clashes between operators. Bus shelters will be established in the routes, as required, in the coming months with help of local bodies.
New routes:
*Vandiyur perumal temple - Narasinga perumal temple
*MGR Bus stand - Kadachanendhal (via Uthangudi, Valar Nagar)