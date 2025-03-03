Paddy fields inundated as heavy showers lash Nellai; bathing ban continues at Courtallam Falls

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI/TENKASI/KANNIYAKUMARI: Incessant rainfall damaged paddy crops meant for harvest in Tirunelveli district. Moderate to heavy rainfall was also recorded in parts of Thoothukudi and Tenkasi district, while Kanniyakumari district witnessed light rainfall.

Meanwhile, tourists were banned from bathing at Courtallam Falls on the second day owing to heavy inflows and a flood-like situation.

Flooding continued for the second day at the main falls, Five Falls and Old Courtallam Falls.

Rains affected paddy crops in Pallamadai, Kuppukurichikulam, Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi and other areas in the district.

Tirunelveli District Revenue Officer M Suganya and agriculture department officials inspected the rain-affected paddy crops at Vadakku Veeravanallur in Cheranmahadevi taluk.

Suganya said a crop enumeration was under way, and more details will be known once the rainwater drains from the fields.

For the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, Tirunelveli district reported 36. 96 mm rainfall, while Oothu, Nalumukku, Kakkachi and Manjolai received 79 mm, 74 mm, 67 mm and 60 mm rain respectively.

In Thoothukudi district, Srivaikuntam received heavy rainfall of 106 mm. Very light to light rainfall was recorded in some parts of the district, with 15.33 mm average rainfall. A temporary bridge at Srivaikuntam was damaged due to rains.

A resident of Thoothukudi said Thoothukudi city, Srivaikuntam and other areas also experienced good rain early on Sunday. In Kanniyakumari district, very light to moderate rainfall was recorded in Nagercoil, Erachakulam and other parts of the district.