Parliamentary seats have to be increased proportionately, says Anbumani

COIMBATORE: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said the party will take part in the all-party meeting convened by the state government on March 5 to discuss delimitation.

Addressing the media at Coimbatore airport on Sunday. Anbumani said “The union government has yet to make its stand clear on the issue. The government would act based on a policy decision, before that DMK has voiced fear that TN would lose parliamentary seats despite Home Minister Amit Shah stating that southern states would not lose seats. At the same time, Shah did not say how many seats would increase, and this should be clearly informed.”

“In our opinion, parliamentary seats should be increased proportionately across the country, not just in southern states,” he said. Further, he said the DMK is staging drama in the three-language policy. “We accept that the Centre is imposing Hindi on Tamil Nadu. But what has CM MK Stalin done for the growth of Tamil. It is a shame that Tamil Nadu is the only state in the country where students graduate without learning Tamil,” he said.

He also criticised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who stated that the Centre would release funds to Tamil Nadu only if it accepts National Education Policy (NEP).