'Slave to RSS': DMK attacks BJP after party boycotts Stalin's delimitation meeting

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the ruling party in the centre was "slave to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)."

"BJP is ruled by the RSS. BJP itself is slave to the RSS," Elangovan told ANI.

His reaction came after the BJP decided to boycott the all-party meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 5 to discuss the proposed constituency delimitation and its impact on the state.

The DMK spokesperson further stated that parties that would not attend the all-party meeting were not in favour of Tamil Nadu's welfare.

"How will they attend it? The meeting is against them. It is the RSS that will decide which meeting the BJP will attend. The parties that will not attend this meeting mean they are not interested in the welfare of the state," Elangovan said.

This development follows after the BJP said it would boycott the all-party meeting, scheduled to be held on March 5, to discuss the proposed delimitation's impact on the state.

BJP state chief K Annamalai, in a letter, informed CM Stalin of the same and accused him of citing "ill-conceived misconceptions" regarding the delimitation exercise, adding that the all-party meet has been called to spread "imaginary fears".

"We must clarify the ill-conceived misconceptions cited in your letter inviting us to the meeting through our letter. We firmly believe that you have misconstrued the delimitation exercise and have convened this all-party meeting to spread your imaginary fears and deliberately lie about it even before the means and methods through which the exercise is planned to be carried out are officially rolled out," Annamalai said in the letter.

Earlier, Stalin confirmed that invitations for the all-party meeting would be sent to the 40 political parties registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Tamil Nadu.

He had asserted that Tamil Nadu, currently having 39 MPs, would be adversely affected by the constituency realignment, which would likely reduce the state's representation. Stalin expressed that the state was now compelled to stage protests to protect its rights.