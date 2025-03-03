TN must not lose seats in delimitation; north must not gain at south’s expense, says Law Minister Regupathy

PUDUKKOTTAI: The state must not lose any seats in the proposed delimitation of electoral constituencies and the number of seats in northern India should also not be increased at the expense of those in the south, Law Minister S Regupathy said on Sunday.

Addressing media persons in Pudukkottai, he said, “The all-party meeting is being convened to ensure that Tamil Nadu retains its constituencies while preventing any undue increase in those in north Indian states. Delimitation should be based on population and caste-based census data to ensure fairness.”

He further pointed out that the chief ministers of Telangana and Karnataka have extended their support to Tamil Nadu’s stance and expressed confidence that other affected states would also raise their concerns against any unfair reallocation of seats.

On the legal proceedings against NTK leader Seeman, Regupathy said, “The case has been going on for years based on the complainant’s allegations. The DMK has no role in this, as it was registered following the high court’s orders. Seeman himself had approached the court seeking dismissal of the case but the judiciary ruled the case must proceed.”