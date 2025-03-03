Weekly checks on expectant moms bring down maternal deaths in Tiruchy district

TIRUCHY: The efforts of health workers like village health nurses and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam personnel to curb the maternal mortality rate (MMR) in Tiruchy district have paid off well in the 2024-25 period after the rate worsened the previous year.

Data from the health authorities show there is a sharp decline in maternal mortality, thanks to a proactive shift from monthly to weekly monitoring of high-risk pregnancies. The MMR plunged from 67.5 in the April 2023-March 2024 period to 42.1 from April 2024 to January 2025, whereas it was only 48 in the corresponding previous year, 2022-23.

Officials said the lives of many pregnant women have been saved due to timely interventions made possible by increased surveillance brought about by a joint initiative by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the social welfare department and the health department.

With the MMR increasing a year ago, the ICDS in its 16 zones was instructed to send anganwadi workers on weekly home visits to closely monitor high-risk pregnancies. The shift from monthly to weekly check-ups has played a crucial role in early detection of complications and timely medical intervention, officials added.

"When we noticed a steady rise in maternal deaths, it became clear that monthly monitoring wasn't enough for high-risk cases. Weekly visits help us identify warning signs much earlier, allowing doctors to intervene before complications become fatal," said M Nithya, district Integrated Child Development Project Officer.

Over the past year, village health nurses and anganwadi workers have conducted door-to-door surveillance. They record vital details such as immunisation, weight, blood pressure, and haemoglobin levels, submitting weekly reports to officials. In addition, anganwadi workers play a key role in providing dietary advice and ensuring nutritional support.