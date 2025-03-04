11 leprosy cases detected in three Tiruchy blocks in two weeks

TIRUCHY: The findings of a door-to-door leprosy case detection campaign launched last month in three blocks of Tiruchy district have set alarm bells ringing for health authorities. In the detection drive started on February 13 as part of a statewide initiative to eliminate the infectious disease, 11 new cases, including school students, were detected in just 14 days.

Currently 400 patients are being treated for the disease, said officials, citing the overall cases registered in the district. The personnel screened 4,57,475 people in 1,13,732 houses in Manachanallur, Lalgudi and Uppiliyapuram blocks with the help of over 450 volunteers, including Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), nursing students, village-level social workers and self-help group members.

The detection campaign has given health officials deeper insight into the disease's persistence. Health authorities say the choice of Manachanallur, Lalgudi and Uppiliyapuram blocks for the campaign was not random. Prior field reports suggested a higher prevalence of leprosy in these areas, and last year's data collected during various occasions reinforced the need for targeted intervention.

The findings now indicate hidden cases may still be present, requiring further screening efforts. Officials are concerned about the continued detection of cases in a district that has been under leprosy surveillance for years. Last year overall 100 cases were detected across the district.

A Shanthi, Deputy Director of Medical Services (DDMS) for Leprosy, said, "This detection campaign was done on a larger scale than before. The data collected by the volunteers clearly mark the seriousness of the skin disease. Our staff carried out the follow-up and the detected cases were immediately given medications.

The stigma around leprosy was once a major challenge and as before many hesitate to report symptoms, leading to late detection and transmission. Our goal is not just to identify cases but to educate communities."

Officials said they will hold a four-day campaign in the coming days in the villages that were left out in the latest round. Also another 14-day campaign in the vulnerable areas is planned to ensure no case goes undetected.