Amit Shah's remarks on delimitation has created confusion, says MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

THOOTHUKUDI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on the delimitation exercise have created confusion, rather than clearing doubts on the issue, said Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

The union government must clarify certain things before starting the delimitation process, she added.

Addressing media persons in Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was concerned about the delimitation exercise of the union government, which seems to adversely impact the state's representation in the Parliament.

“The delimitation process based on population census would reduce the number of Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu and other southern states such as Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, which had duly controlled the population in the past,” she said.

The union government must realise that the population ratio is higher than the national average in the northern states, while it is strictly under control in the southern states. "Due respect for effective execution of population control measures in the national interest, which had contributed to the growth, must be considered," she added.

At the all-party meeting organised by Stalin, Kanimozhi urged the invitees to participate compulsorily to register their valuable comments on the delimitation process, without ego, so that a collective opinion could be recommended to the union government.