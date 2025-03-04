Attend AIADMK meet in Uthukuli, get a chance to win gold!

TIRUPPUR: The AIADMK was trolled heavily on Monday after the Tiruppur district put up a poster announcing gifts to people who attend the party’s public meeting scheduled at Uthukuli on March 5 to mark the 77th birth anniversary of former CM J Jayalalithaa.

Netizens wondered why the AIADMK, which claims to have a strong vote bank, has resorted to such tactics to attract crowds. AIADMK functionaries, however, said gifts are given to audience every year.

The Uthukuli south union of AIADMK, which falls under Perundurai Assemble constituency, is organising the public meeting on March 5. AIADMK’s election wing secretary Pollachi V Jayaraman, Bhavani MLA KA Karuppanan, Perundurai MLA S Jayakumar, Kinathukadavu MLA S Damodaran, former Tiruppur MP C Sivasamy are likely to speak at the event. Party cadres have been distributing pamphlets to people and also pasting posters.

One of the posters, stated that three people from the audience would be selected through a lucky draw and given gold coins.

In addition, household appliances such as mixer grinder, cooker, grinder, almirah , fan and steel utensils would be given to 300 people through lucky draw, and a special gift to all who attend the meeting. The pictures of the notice went viral.