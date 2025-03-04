CM Stalin urges parties to join meeting on delimitation, criticizes Centre on language and fishermen issues

NAGAPATTINAM: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday appealed to the parties that have turned down the invite for an all-party meeting on March 5 in Chennai on the proposed delimitation exercise, to reconsider it and participate in the meeting “by setting aside political differences” as the issue is “all about Tamil Nadu” and its interests and “rights”.

Stressing on the fair delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “Many parties have agreed to participate in the all-party meeting on March 5. To the parties that have turned down the invite, I appeal to them to reconsider it and participate in the meeting by setting aside ego and political differences. Delimitation is not about an issue between DMK and you (other parties). It’s about Tamil Nadu’s rights. Please do not compromise our people for selfish reasons.”

He was addressing a government function for the inauguration of the 35 works completed at Rs 139.92 crore and foundation-stone-laying events for 206 upcoming projects worth Rs 82.99 crore in Nagapattinam. He also distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 200.27 crore to 38,956 beneficiaries.

Stalin criticised the centre apparently asking Tamil Nadu to accept the three-language formula as a bargain to provide the educational grants. “The centre is aware of Tamil Nadu’s development with two-language formula and our lead in various categories (statistics). So, they could not tolerate it,” he said.

Stalin claimed that TN people are in top positions in multi-national companies after learning English and they could not have done with Hindi. “Tamil is our mother tongue. English is for our global communication,” he said.