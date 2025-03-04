NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: R INDUMATHI, a 19-year-old from Dadapuram near Tindivanam, who has been preparing for NEET for the second time, killed herself on Saturday.

The incident happened after her father G Ramadoss, allegedly reprimanded her for providing incorrect details while applying for an OBC certificate for her application. While police said this incident seemed to have triggered the girl’s extreme decision, her parents said she got nervous about the test too.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramadoss said she inadvertently provided incorrect details when he and his son went to an internet centre to apply. Stating that he pointed out to her about this and advised her to be vigilant, he added that this made her fearful that she might make similar mistakes in the exam as well.

“But she didn’t say anything about it to us, and looked normal. I realise it now and it is too late already,” her mother told TNIE. According to her parents, she scored 520/600 in the Class 12 board examination and topped the school. However, she could only score 360 (out of 720) in her first attempt at NEET last year

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the state should take responsibility for the death of the student as the DMK is responsible for keeping students confused over abolishing NEET for over four years.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 and Sneha’s 044-24640050)