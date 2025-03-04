NGT seeks update from TN govt on Ennore Creek restoration; work yet to start

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state government to provide an update on its efforts to restore Ennore Creek. The directive came while hearing a petition filed by fishermen and environmental activist K Saravanan, who sought official recognition of the Ennore wetland under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

Sources told TNIE Manali Ennore Restoration and Rejuvenation Company (MERRC), a special purpose vehicle announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin for executing a slew of projects for development of north Chennai, was yet to kick-start of the Ennore creek restoration works.

“The work will start in a month,” said a senior government official.

The tribunal, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal, has asked the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority to submit details of the restoration efforts. The petition had urged the government to submit an action plan specifying the extent of wetland encroachments, steps taken to reclaim the land, and details of the Rs 40 crore allocated for restoration.

The tribunal referred to a G.O. issued by the Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, which includes Ennore Creek’s restoration under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN SHORE) initiative, also known as the Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission. Under the initiative, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has been assigned the responsibility of restoring the creek, which has suffered from industrial pollution and encroachments.

During the hearing, expert member Satyagopal highlighted the ecological importance of Ennore Creek and its impact on Chennai’s environment. He also questioned whether the Ennore wetland has been included in the National Wetland Atlas, prepared by the Space Applications Centre, ISRO, Ahmedabad.

Ennore Creek, located north of Chennai, is a crucial wetland ecosystem that supports marine biodiversity, prevents coastal erosion, and mitigates urban flooding. However, over the years, it has been severely degraded due to industrial activities, illegal encroachments, and dumping of pollutants.

The NGT has scheduled the next hearing for April 23, 2025, where the Tamil Nadu government is expected to submit its response and action plan for the restoration of the creek.