VCK chief Thirumavalavan urges guidelines for transparent, inclusive judicial appointments

MADURAI: VCK founder and Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan urged for framing of guidelines to ensure transparency and equal representation in appointment of judges to the Madras High Court.

Addressing media persons while taking part in a protest organised by the advocates in front of the district court campus on Monday, Thirumavalavan said he supported the advocates in their demand to grant opportunities to district court advocates and those from unrepresented and under-represented communities like Arunthathiyars, Denotified Tribes, Maravars, Adi Dravidars, among others during the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary. Be it Supreme Court or High Court, if social justice is not followed during judges appointment, it is an injustice, Thirumavalavan said.

He also criticised the autonomous nature of the collegium and the lack of transparency prevailing now in the appointment process. “While even IAS, IPS officers are selected through a tough selection process, there is no strict mechanism or guidelines followed during judges appointments,” the MP added.

He expressed concern that such powerful position is filled merely through the decision taken by a panel of judges based on their own background, mindset and ideologies. “If the collegium believes in social justice, liberty, equality and fraternity envisaged in the constitution, it should follow reservation while appointing judges,” he said.

Answering to queries if there is a rift in the DMK alliance, the VCK chief brushed it off as rumours spread by those who feel threatened about the unity of the alliance. VCK played a major role in forming this alliance.Though there may be minor differences, our alliance is strong and would remain so, he said.