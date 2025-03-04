Worm infestation kills tigress in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

NILGIRIS: A five-year-old tigress was found dead at Nellakottai forest range in the core area of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Sunday evening. Post mortem examination on Monday revealed the animal died due worm infestation and bleeding caused by a puncture injury.

MTR Deputy Director C. Vidhya supervised the post mortem examination that was done by veterinary assistant surgeons K Rajesh Kumar of Theppakkadu and Sugmar from the animal husbandry department in Gudalur

“The animal was lean and we suspect it did not consume anything for several days. There were plenty of worms in the intestine which may have spread from a food source. The animal may have died on Saturday,” said an officer from MTR.

“There was a piercing injury in the thoracic cavity which may have been caused by an elephant tusk or gaur horn. The tiger was already weak, and the injury resulted in excessive bleeding resulting in death. The test results will reveal what caused the injury,’” the officer said.

“We recovered four canines and 18 nails, which were in tact, and the skin. There is no foul play in the animal’s death,” the officer added. Samples of vital organs were sent for analysis and the carcass was burnt as per NTCA guidelines.