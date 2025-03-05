1971 population should be basis for delimitation for another 30 years: CM Stalin at all-party meeting

CHENNAI: The resolutions moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday at the all-party meeting convened to discuss the impact of the 2026 delimitation of parliamentary seats included a demand that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assure in the parliament that the 1971 population will be the basis for the delimitation for another 30 years till 2056.

He said this will encourage all States in India to implement effective population control measures as done by Southern States. He recalled that late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had assured in the parliament in 2000 that the 1971 population would continue to be the basis of delimitation.

The all-party meeting is under way as of 12.30 pm on Wednesday with representatives of all the participating political parties presenting their views. The resolutions proposed by CM Stalin during his opening remarks are yet to be adopted in the meeting.

Another resolution the CM proposed demanded the introduction of necessary Constitutional amendments to ensure that the present proportion of all South Indian States, including Tamil Nadu, in both the houses of the parliament will be retained if the parliamentary constituencies are increased as per 1971 population.

He said these demands are being proposed as the minimum demands of Tamil Nadu.