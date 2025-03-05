Angala Parameswari Amman temple car festival draws thousands in Melmalayanur

VILLUPURAM: Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the grand annual car festival of the Angala Parameswari Amman temple in Melmalayanur on Tuesday.

Over a thousand police personnel were deployed for security, ensuring the smooth conduct of the festival. The procession was safeguarded by the police officers from several districts, including Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, and Kanchipuram. Special buses were arranged by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation to facilitate transportation for devotees from various districts.

The temple, famous for its annual 'Maasi Peruvizha', began its festivities on February 26, with flag-hoisting ceremonies, followed by special worship. The next day, a unique 'mayanakkollai' (dacoit of the cemetery) ritual took place between in the temple and across the district.

Continuing the celebrations, the chariot procession happened on Tuesday. The temple doors were opened early for special worship of the deities, and the idol of the goddess, adorned with a golden armour, was placed on the chariot.

As the chariot moved through the streets, devotees threw offerings such as rice, vegetables, and fruits onto the chariot as part of their devotion.