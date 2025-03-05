DMK has always supported Muslims, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, addressing the Iftar feast organised by the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board in Chennai, reiterated that the DMK government has always supported the Muslim fraternity and urged the community to extend their support in return.

During the event, Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed Ramadan kits to hundreds of Muslims. He also cautioned against the potential negative impact of the proposed Waqf Board Amendment Act and highlighted a range of welfare measures implemented by successive DMK governments for the upliftment of the Muslim community.

These measures include the 3.5% reservation for Muslims introduced by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, and Chief Minister M K Stalin’s recent announcement to construct a guest house in Chennai for Haj pilgrims.

The event was attended by ministers S M Naser, P K Sekarbabu and several other elected representatives and officials.

Deputy CM inaugurates four mini-stadiums

Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Mini Stadium in the Assembly constituencies of Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Sholavandan (Madurai district), Karaikudi (Sivaganga district) and Srivaikuntam (Thoothukudi district), each constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

The mini stadium in Chepauk-Triplicane has a gym, 400-metre atheletics track, two cricket training grounds, a hockey stadium gallery. The other three stadiums also have similar facilities. Talking to reporters, the deputy CM said in the 2022-23 budget, it was announced that a mini stadium would be set up in each Assembly constituency and accordingly, the stadiums have been established.