Engineering gold medallist remanded after stabbing father to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old engineering gold medallist, believed to have a mental illness, was remanded in judicial custody after he allegedly stabbed his father to death at their house in Adambakkam on Monday in a fit of rage, suspecting his father had poisoned the food.
Though the jurisdictional police officers TNIE spoke to said that the unemployed youngster was struggling with mental illness for the past few years, it is, however, unclear whether he was subjected to a psychiatric examination by a competent professional before he was sent for judicial remand.
According to the police, both the accused and his 60-year-old mother were mentally unwell. The deceased, a 68-year-old involved in real-estate business, had a strained relationship with his son for many years, they added.
On Monday, when the father brought breakfast from a hotel, the son refused to eat it and stopped his mother from doing so as well. Accusing the father of poisoning the food, police said, he stormed out of the house to buy food on his own. On his return, an argument broke out between the two, during which he allegedly stabbed his father multiple times with a pair of scissors.
Youth called brother from auto driver’s phone
He later took his mother, who was reportedly unable to process what was happening due to her illness, and boarded an auto rickshaw, asking the driver to take them to the Madras High Court.
He borrowed the driver’s phone to call his elder brother and inform him about the incident. Overhearing the conversation and noticing the blood stains in his clothes, the auto driver, took the two to the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, the elder brother, who lived a few streets away, rushed to his father’s home find him lying in a pool of blood. The father was taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to the Chromepet Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.
“As of now we have remanded the accused. His family did not have any physical record of his medical history. During the course of the investigation, we can send him for a mental health check up and take necessary steps from there,” a senior police officer said.
A senior psychiatrist from a government hospital in Chennai said if the police suspected the accused to be suffering from mental illness, they should have made the judicial magistrate aware of their concerns. The magistrate could then decide to sent him to a healthcare facility for examination.