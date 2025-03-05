Engineering gold medallist remanded after stabbing father to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old engineering gold medallist, believed to have a mental illness, was remanded in judicial custody after he allegedly stabbed his father to death at their house in Adambakkam on Monday in a fit of rage, suspecting his father had poisoned the food.

Though the jurisdictional police officers TNIE spoke to said that the unemployed youngster was struggling with mental illness for the past few years, it is, however, unclear whether he was subjected to a psychiatric examination by a competent professional before he was sent for judicial remand.

According to the police, both the accused and his 60-year-old mother were mentally unwell. The deceased, a 68-year-old involved in real-estate business, had a strained relationship with his son for many years, they added.

On Monday, when the father brought breakfast from a hotel, the son refused to eat it and stopped his mother from doing so as well. Accusing the father of poisoning the food, police said, he stormed out of the house to buy food on his own. On his return, an argument broke out between the two, during which he allegedly stabbed his father multiple times with a pair of scissors.

Youth called brother from auto driver’s phone

He later took his mother, who was reportedly unable to process what was happening due to her illness, and boarded an auto rickshaw, asking the driver to take them to the Madras High Court.