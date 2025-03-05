Guidelines for special regularisation scheme approved, 86,000 families across TN to benefit

The guidelines for the special regularisation scheme, which grant a one-time relaxation of the ban on issuing house site pattas to residential encroachments on unobjectionable poramboke land, have been approved by the Government.

The guidelines for the scheme, expected to benefit 86,271 families across the state, will be in effect until December 31, 2025.

A circular to this effect has been issued following the Tamil Nadu cabinet approving the proposal at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in February.

This initiative applies to settlements that have been in existence for over ten years in Chennai and its surrounding 532 villages and those that have existed for more than five years in district headquarters, corporations, and municipalities.

The scheme covers Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvallur districts, as well as district headquarters and urban local bodies in the rest of the state.

According to official sources, preliminary enumeration has identified 29,187 families in Chennai and its adjoining areas and 57,084 families in other parts of Tamil Nadu. Under the scheme, a family is eligible for a maximum of two cents (1 cent free and 1 cent at land value cost) in Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi Corporations. Those living in other corporations, municipalities and town panchayats are eligible for three cents (2 cents free and an additional 1 cent at land value cost).

For those living in rural areas, the encroached land of three cents is to be regularised with no costs.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries annual family income should not exceed Rs 3 lakh. Officials, including Tehsildars, revenue divisional officers and district revenue officers, will conduct thorough checks before issuing pattas, the source said. The pattas will be issued only for residential purposes and cannot be used for any other activities.