In 10 months, four killed in human-animal conflicts in TN's Dindigul district

DINDIGUL: Four farmers were killed and 181 other incidents of man-animal conflicts were recorded over the past 10 months in Dindigul district.

According to data from the forest department, between April 2024 and January 2025, four farmers were killed and attacks by elephants, Indian gaurs and wild boars, including crop damage, were recorded. Rs 55.6 lakh was awarded as compensation by the forest department.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association (Dindigul) K Vadivel said, "Farmers have been affected by all kinds of animals, including elephants, wild gaurs, wild boars and even peacocks. Most farmers suffer crop damage as their fields are near the forest areas near Palani, Ottanchatram, Vathalagundu and Kannivadi."

An official from the district forest department told TNIE, “We are readily offering compensation for damage. Four deaths occurred in Palani and Ottanchatram, primarily due to wild gaur attacks. For death and injuries related compensation, Rs 31.8 lakh was given and the compensation for one death is pending. Translocation of animals is not possible at the moment. For crop damage, many farmers are unaware about the procedures."

Forest department officials said the farmers should be aware that the first-level assessment is made by the village administrative officer (VAO) and agriculture officer (AO), and the final assessment is done by the forest rangers of the respective zone. "The process takes time. The volume for compensation is higher in Dindigul than other districts in Tamil Nadu."