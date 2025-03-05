Perumukai residents protest lake water extraction for hostel construction in Vellore

VELLORE: Residents of Perumukai panchayat staged a sit-in protest on Tuesday against the large-scale extraction of lake water for the construction of a government hostel in the Pillayarkuppam area, significantly depleting the lake water and affecting the drinking water supply for the around 600 residents in the summer.

According to the official sources, a 250-bed apartment hostel is currently under construction in the area. According to locals, water from the nearby lake was being pumped using an electric motor for construction purposes, leading to a sharp decline in water levels. This has also impacted the availability of drinking water from the public supply well, causing distress among residents.

In response, over 100 people gathered at the construction site on Tuesday morning and staged a sit-in protest, demanding an immediate halt to the use of lake water. On being informed, the Sathuvachari police arrived at the spot and held discussions with the protestors.