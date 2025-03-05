Puducherry CM distributes appointment orders, plans private-backed revival of sugar, spinning mills

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister Rangasamy presented appointment orders to several individuals during an event in Karuvadikuppam on Monday evening. He also announced that efforts are under way to reopen the Cooperative Sugar Mill and the Spinning Mill with support from the private sector.

At the event organised by the cooperative department in Kamarajar Mani Mandapam, Karuvadikuppam, the chief minister issued appointment orders to 31 newly appointed junior cooperative inspectors and six individuals at Ponlait under compassionate grounds. Additionally, loans were provided to women's self-help groups, and Ponlait introduced two new ice cream flavors, Vanilla Choco Chips and Blackcurrant.

During his speech, Rangasamy remarked that many positions in the cooperative department had remained vacant for years but are now being filled. He stated, “When this government assumed office, many cooperative institutions declined. Now, they are functioning relatively better.”

The Chief Minister announced a directive to distribute government welfare products through Amudhasurabi and Ponfab Pontex. He noted that traditional weavers in Puducherry have shifted to other jobs, leading to a decline in dhoti and saree production.