Ramanathapuram coastal village in TN gets Rs 19.2 crore bait arch to tackle erosion

RAMANATHAPURAM: Following years of hardships due to immense soil erosion near the coast, the residents of Kanirajapuram finally heaved a sigh of relief as the fisheries department floated a tender for the construction of a bait arch at Roachmanagar in Ramanathapuram for Rs 19.2 crore. The residents also urged the fisheries department to expedite the works.

Kanirajapuram, a coastal village near Roachmanagar in Sayalkudi block of Ramanathapuram, has over 250 - 300 fishermen families. For years, the residents have been facing hardships due to increasing coastal erosion caused by high tides and other factors.

"The erosion is so severe that in recent years, high tides washed away portions of a cemetery, exposing the coffins. We had to bury the coffins to prevent them from being washed away,” said M Perinbam, a resident of Kanirajapuram.

He said even though the residents have submitted a series of petitions with officials and politicians, only temporary measures such as plsandbagsd bags near the shore were carried out.

A senior official from the fisheries department said the area is prone to high tides, especially during the mid-months. A recent survey of Tamil Nadu shores identified the area as an erosion hot spot.

An official said the bait arch will be constructed following the tender process.