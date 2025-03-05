Reconsider proposal for offshore mining in Gulf of Mannar: CM Stalin to centre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urging the union government to reconsider the move offering a block of the Cauvery basin, which falls under the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve off the TN coast. The plan is to offer it to potential investors for hydrocarbon exploration and production as part of the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Bid Round-X.

The Directorate of Hydrocarbon, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on February 11 offered 25 petroleum and natural gas blocks in various parts of the country to potential investors for hydrocarbon exploration and production. Incidentally, the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution opposing the union government’s decision to permit offshore mining in the Kerala coast.

As per the notification, the Cauvery basin block falls under “Category I”, which refers to the sedimentary basin spread across various coasts in India with hydrocarbon reserves being already produced or exploited.

Stalin, in his letter, said deep-sea mining in the biosphere reserve may cause irreversible damage to marine habitats and degrade the overall health of the ocean, given the areas’ fragile ecosystem and rich biodiversity.

The CM said the risks of sediment plumes, toxic waste discharges and habitat destruction affecting the livelihood of the lakhs of fishermen who depend on the Gulf of Mannar could not be overstated.