Schools run by DMK leaders teach Hindi only because of centre’s education policy: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: In a bid to debunk BJP’s argument that Hindi is being taught in CBSE schools run by some DMK leaders, party president Chief Minister M K Stalin stated that the union government’s education policy is to be blamed for the situation and not any individual, irrespective of their political alignment.

In the seventh part of his letter series in party organ Murasoli, Stalin said that anybody, whether attached to a political party or not, can run a school by obtaining the necessary permissions. “On this basis, a number of DMK functionaries are running state board as well CBSE schools. If Hindi is being taught in these private CBSE schools, the union government’s education policy is the reason,” he said.

“There are thousands of private state board schools as well, where three-language policy has not been implemented and Hindi is not taught compulsorily,” he added.

Pointing to the emerging AI landscape, the CM said that using such technology, one can easily translate between languages. “Learning these technologies will be beneficial for students, while learning language after language will be a burden on them,” he said.