Sirkazhi sexual assault case: Juvenile falsely implicated, survivor’s dad tells collector

MAYILADUTHURAI: Complaining that the juvenile accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl near Sirkazhi last month has been falsely implicated in the case, a group including family members of the survivor submitted a petition to the district collector on Monday urging action against the “improper” police investigation and to find the “actual” perpetrator.

Denying the allegations, the police maintain that the 17-year-old relative of the survivor, whom they have booked for the sexual assault, is the perpetrator.

“The anganwadi staff framed my relative’s son. They took him along in their search for my daughter. After she was found, they caught hold of him and held him responsible [for the assault]. The police have registered a case without proper investigation,” the 31-year-old father of the survivor said.

On February 24, the girl was sexually and physically assaulted near an Anganwadi centre in Sirkazhi. Her 17-year-old relative has been booked for the assault. He is currently lodged at a government observation home in Thanjavur.