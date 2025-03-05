Sulur inspector helps Class 12 student write board exam at last minute

COIMBATORE: An inspector from Sulur police station helped a Class 12 student write her board exam at the eleventh hour with help from officers of the education department.

Last week, a 37-year-old widow, who lived in Kallapalayam village next to her brother-in-law had gone out with her 17-year-old daughter and son after locking her home. Unable to trace her, the relative lodged a complaint with Sulur police. On Monday, the woman and her children returned home. After being informed of the complaint, they went to the police station around 9.45 am.

Inspector J Lenin Appadurai inquired about the girl’s education details. When she replied that she was studying Class 12, the cop asked her why she was at the station instead of attending her public exam. The girl said she would not make it as the school was five kilometres away from the station, also, she was not in uniform and did not have her hall ticket, stationery, etc.

Immediately, the inspector deputed a woman constable to drop the girl at her school in Peedampalli. On the way, the constable bought her a pen and pencil. They reached the school at 10.10 am, 10 minutes late.

In the meantime, Inspector Appadurai spoke with the school HM over phone and explained the girl’s situation. After a formal request from police, the education department staff at the centre allowed the girl to take the exam without hall ticket and uniform.

Inspector Lenin Appadurai, told TNIE, “The girl said she would write the supplementary exam in June. But I was not sure if she would. The school education department officials obliged my request. After the exam, the girl called me and said she would pass in the subject.”