Thamirabarani cleanup: Nellai collector to give Madras HC detailed plan

MADURAI: Tirunelveli District Collector R Sukumar told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday that he would file a detailed action plan, with a timeline on the measures to be taken to stop pollution in the Thamirabarani River.

The collector, who assumed charge in Tirunelveli last month, appeared through video conference before a special bench of justices G R Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi which was hearing a batch of cases filed to rejuvenate the river.

The judges expressed concern that even after several hearings, there has been no major progress on the issue.

“The plan was to start from the origin point of the river at Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple and clean the entire river. However, we are still stuck at the staring point,” they said.

The collector assured that the HR&CE department authorities have planned to construct 25 restrooms, 50 bio-toilets and a septic tank.

The matter was adjourned to March 18.