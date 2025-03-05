Three students injured after school ceiling plaster collapses in Tirupattur school

TIRUPATTUR: Three students sustained minor injuries after chunks of plaster from the ceiling of a newly-constructed classroom collapsed on them, at a Panchayat Union Government Primary School in Shankarapuram village in Tirupattur on Tuesday, sources said.

The school, which has over 50 students, recently received an additional classroom building constructed at a cost of Rs 21 lakh under the Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Fund for the year 2022-23. The building was inaugurated on September 29 last year.

The incident occurred while students of Classes 1 and 3 were inside the classroom. Chunks of cement plaster from the ceiling fell, causing panic among the children, who rushed out in fear.

A Class 1 student, Praneeth, sustained injuries, while two Class 3 students, Visekh and Sudarshan, suffered minor wounds. Praneeth was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Vaniyambadi, receiving intensive treatment.

Following the incident, district development officials and the panchayat administration conducted an inspection at the school. Meanwhile, the Amballur police have launched an investigation into the cause of the plaster collapse.