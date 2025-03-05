TN Assembly panel reviews NLC mines, Veeranam Lake plans, SIPCOT projects in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings, led by chairman AP Nandakumar ( Anaikattu MLA), inspected Neyveli Lignite Corporation's (NLC) Mines 1 and 1A in the Cuddalore district on Tuesday.

The inspection was carried out in the presence of Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar and Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan. Committee members MP Giri (Chengam MLA) and M Sinthanaiselvan (Kattumannarkoil MLA) participated in the visit.

Speaking to the media, Nandakumar said, "According to the chief minister’s instructions, the committee has inspected various locations in Cuddalore today."

The team visited NLC Mines 1 and 1A, where afforestation activities are ongoing. They observed the cultivation of crops like paddy, coconut, and vegetables, as well as deer breeding and a boating facility at the lake. The team also reviewed coal mining operations and future projects.

During their visit to Neyveli's sub-health centre, they inspected records and interacted with locals to assess their needs.

He noted the importance of Veeranam Lake as a primary drinking water source for Chennai, supplying 190 million litres daily under the Chennai Drinking Water Supply Scheme. Plans are underway to deepen the lake for increased storage, with funding already allocated.

The committee also checked out the SIPCOT industrial complex's 11th phase. Chemplast Sanmar Limited annually produces 41,000 tonnes of paste PVC resin and has implemented a wastewater treatment plant for horticultural reuse.