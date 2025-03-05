TN Assembly panel reviews NLC mines, Veeranam Lake plans, SIPCOT projects in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings, led by chairman AP Nandakumar ( Anaikattu MLA), inspected Neyveli Lignite Corporation's (NLC) Mines 1 and 1A in the Cuddalore district on Tuesday.
The inspection was carried out in the presence of Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar and Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan. Committee members MP Giri (Chengam MLA) and M Sinthanaiselvan (Kattumannarkoil MLA) participated in the visit.
Speaking to the media, Nandakumar said, "According to the chief minister’s instructions, the committee has inspected various locations in Cuddalore today."
The team visited NLC Mines 1 and 1A, where afforestation activities are ongoing. They observed the cultivation of crops like paddy, coconut, and vegetables, as well as deer breeding and a boating facility at the lake. The team also reviewed coal mining operations and future projects.
During their visit to Neyveli's sub-health centre, they inspected records and interacted with locals to assess their needs.
He noted the importance of Veeranam Lake as a primary drinking water source for Chennai, supplying 190 million litres daily under the Chennai Drinking Water Supply Scheme. Plans are underway to deepen the lake for increased storage, with funding already allocated.
The committee also checked out the SIPCOT industrial complex's 11th phase. Chemplast Sanmar Limited annually produces 41,000 tonnes of paste PVC resin and has implemented a wastewater treatment plant for horticultural reuse.
He further stated, "Integrated wastewater treatment processes generate 234 tonnes of chemical sludge annually, which is disposed of through the Tamil Nadu Waste Management Agency. The facility continuously monitors treated wastewater parameters, including pH and flow rates. Air pollution control measures are also in place, with an online monitoring system linking real-time data to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s headquarters in Chennai."
The team reviewed a petrol bunk funded by a Rs 15.75 lakh subsidy under the Annal Ambedkar Industrial Pioneer Scheme. Officials also inspected the Cuddalore ration warehouse, which supplies essential commodities to 201 fair price shops and supports programs like the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme, welfare hostels, NGOs, police, and prisons. Items such as rice, sugar, wheat, pulses, and palm oil are distributed based on state allocations.
Additionally, the committee visited an Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel under construction in Semmandalam, costing Rs 511.42 lakh. The facility covers 1,621.22 square metres and will accommodate over 100 college students across three floors.
District Revenue Officer M Rajasekaran, Cuddalore MP MK Vishnu Prasad, Cuddalore MLA G Iyyappan, and Neyveli MLA Saba Rajendran were also present during the inspection.