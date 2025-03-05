TN IT Minister defends TN’s two-language policy; CM Stalin hails remarks

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, after a hiatus, appeared to be back to donning his role of fiercely articulating DMK’s ideology and the state’s rights, especially to a national audience, as his recent interview with The Wire on the ongoing debate over the three-language policy and delimitation went viral on Tuesday with Chief Minister M K Stalin terming it an articulation with “remarkable clarity”.

On why Tamil Nadu is adamant about sticking to the two-language policy as adopting a three-language policy would give children an advantage to learn more, Rajan retorted, asking, “How many students in UP and Bihar know three languages or (at least) two languages? What has been the outcome in our country for the last 75 years? What percentage of children is good at two”. He said the discussion on teaching three languages can begin after these questions are answered.

He further said, “It (two-language policy) is ethnically, culturally and economically a sophisticated approach that has yielded spectacular results. Tell me one place in the country where the three-language formula yielded better results.”

Stalin, who shared a couple of clips of the interview on X platform, said, “Our cabinet colleague has articulated our stance with remarkable clarity.” Thanking the CM, Rajan said, “Grateful for this recognition from my leader who inspires us every day to pursue the ideals of Self-Respect, Social Justice, State’s Rights and Federalism.”

Rajan had largely stayed away from such platforms after he was shifted out of the Finance Ministry.