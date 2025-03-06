50 contract sanitation workers protest demanding immediate payment of pending wages in TN

PUDUCHERRY: Traffic on the Puducherry–Villupuram road was disrupted for nearly an hour on Wednesday after more than 50 contract sanitation workers employed through a private company in villages under Mannadipet Commune Panchayat staged a sudden road blockade at Thirubuvanai, demanding immediate payment of their pending wages.

The protesting workers, who have not received salaries for the past four months, also pressed for Employee State Insurance (ESI), Provident Fund (PF) benefits, and proper safety equipment. Using garbage carts and bins, they obstructed the four-lane road, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill.

The workers had repeatedly approached the private firm that engaged them regarding their salary arrears but received no response. Frustrated by the prolonged delay and facing financial hardship, they resorted to the protest.

Upon being informed, Thirubuvanai police rushed to the spot and attempted to hold talks with the agitating workers. However, the protesters refused to disperse without a concrete resolution to their demands.

Following the intervention of political leaders, the company’s general manager assured that the workers’ demands, including salary disbursement, would be addressed without further delay. Accepting this assurance, the sanitation workers withdrew their protest and dispersed.