AIFORERA visits Auroville; to explore urban planning, sustainability initiatives

PUDUCHERRY: A delegation from the All India Forum of Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (AIFORERA) visited Auroville on Wednesday to explore its urban planning and sustainability initiatives following the 23rd Governing Council meeting in Puducherry.

The delegation toured the Matrimandir and took part in a meditation session before visiting Auroville’s handcrafted units focused on eco-friendly practices.

They later held discussions with Jayanti S Ravi, Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat and Secretary of the Auroville Foundation, who outlined Auroville’s unique development model, educational philosophy, and core principles. “Auroville follows the vision of Sri Aurobindo and The Mother, emphasising creativity, self-directed learning, and holistic human development,” she said.

The discussions at the Auroville Foundation office also saw the participation of Puducherry Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Government Secretary A Muthamma, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) G Seetharaman, and Auroville Working Committee members Joseba, Anuradha, Selvam, and Arun.

AIFORERA members examined Auroville’s sustainable urban development model and explored its potential applications in real estate governance. “The visit aimed to integrate sustainability, innovation, and community-driven approaches into future real estate regulations,” stated the Auroville Foundation.