Assault on court staff in Tiruchy: Accused breaks leg during ‘escape bid’

TIRUCHY: The district police on Tuesday arrested three men for allegedly assaulting a court employee with a machete near Thuvakudi last week. One of the suspects, who “sustained” a leg fracture while “trying to escape”, is undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial GH (MGMGH). The other two accused have been sent to the Central Prison, Tiruchy, in judicial custody, police said.

Thuvakudi SI D Nagaraj said that S Mohammed Hussain (35), a local resident and assistant at the district court, was on March 1 fetching water near his house when three intoxicated men confronted him. Suddenly, one of the three men pulled out a machete and assaulted Hussain, and fled. Hussain was admitted to MGMGH.

On Tuesday, P Santhakumar (25) was tracked down to Society Street. When he attempted to escape from the police, he fell down, fracturing his right leg. He was admitted to the MGMGH. During inquiries, Santhakumar admitted to assaulting Hussain with his accomplices Mani and Prem, police said.