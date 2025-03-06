Bed-ridden schoolboy defies the odds, writes Class 11 exam with scribe’s help in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: It was sheer grit and determination that propelled 16-year-old P Dinesh, who suffered injuries to his hip and leg following an accident, to appear for his Class 11 exam at the Madura College Higher Secondary School in Madurai. Lying on a stretcher, Dinesh appeared for the exam and wrote the Tamil exam with the help of a scribe.

Dinesh, a resident of Virathanoor near Madurai city, met with the accident when he was on the way to school on July 22, 2024. Hitching a ride from a stranger on a two-wheeler, Dinesh was traveling towards his school when a bus hit them, and ran over him.

With an injured hip and a broken leg, Dinesh was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment, where he underwent surgeries.

“He sustained multiple injuries after the accident,” said his mother Thenmozhi, a single parent who quit her daily wage work at a rice mill to care for her younger son. “He is recovering well,” Thenmozhi added.