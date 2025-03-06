Businessman cheated of Rs 16 crore in Tamil Nadu: Tidco tahsildar held

KARUR: The district crime branch police on Tuesday arrested a special tahsildar of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (Tidco) in Chennai in connection with a case of cheating a businessman of Rs 16 crore and brought him down to Karur on Wednesday where he was interrogated and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused, S Surya Prakash, worked as district revenue officer (DRO) in Karur during 2016-2019 before he was transferred to Tidco in Chennai as a special tahsildar.

During Prakash’s stint in Karur, he got acquainted with industrialist Nallamuthu. In October 2024, the latter lodged a complaint with the district crime branch police complaining that Prakash swindled Rs 8 crore on the promise of securing orders from a leading company in Assam to supply mosquito nets and a further Rs 8 crore towards securing permission from the government to install solar power panels.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and a special team led by DSP Muthukumar arrested Prakash in Chennai on Tuesday and brought him to Karur for interrogation on Wednesday. He was then produced before the district court and sent to the Central Prison, Tiruchy, under judicial custody.

Mentioning eight people, including Prakash, named as accused in the cheating case, the police pointed out that four of them have been arrested so far, one of whom is a BDO in Karur.