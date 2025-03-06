Class 11 public examinations begin across Tamil Nadu

VELLORE: The Class 11 public examinations commenced across Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts on Wednesday, with authorities deploying flying squads, police personnel, and senior officials to prevent malpractice and ensure smooth conduct.

In Vellore, 15,875 students appeared for the language paper, while 247 were absent. To oversee the process, 80 chief invigilators, 85 departmental officers, 8 question paper coordinators, 19 route officers, and 1,108 teachers and scribes were deployed. Five flying squads, led by the District Collector and comprising 25 revenue officials, the Assistant Director of the Teacher Recruitment Board, the Chief Educational Officer, and District Educational Officers, conducted surprise inspections. Police personnel were stationed at exam centres to prevent irregularities.

In Tiruvannamalai, 27,615 of the 28,118 registered students attended, while 503 were absent. The exam took place across 124 centres.

Ranipet recorded an enrolment of 13,912 students, including 213 private candidates. The administration deployed 64 chief invigilators, 69 departmental officers, over 1,000 hall invigilators, 19 route officers, and 90 standby teachers.

Exams were also held at 59 centres in Tirupattur. The district collectors of respective districts inspected some venues to ensure fair conduct of the exams.