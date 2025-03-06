'Corporates biased, don’t hire persons with disabilities,' says visually impaired IIM-T student

TIRUCHY: Amey Tiwari, a student with visual impairment, should have been celebrating the upcoming completion of his MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchy. Instead, he finds himself at a crossroads — being highly qualified, skilled and driven, but still unplaced. The reason, he believes, is not a lack of merit but the deep-seated bias against disabled professionals like him.

However, in a turn of fortune, numerous startup founders have reached out to Tiwari after his post on social media detailing the discrimination and hypocrisy shown by firms in hiring people with disabilities went viral. “My post has received very positive responses from the social media community,” he told TNIE, and acknowledged the unwavering support from his institution. “The IIM management has been doing their best to get me placed in a corporate firm which I also intend to be placed in,” he said.

IIM-T dean (academics) Gopal V said they are fully committed to supporting students, including those with disabilities, in achieving their academic and professional goals. “We will work in every way possible to get him placed in a corporate company and assist him to perform better in all aspects of the placement process,” he said.

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, Tiwari — a native of Delhi and a law graduate — called out the hypocrisy of firms that celebrate visually-impaired individuals as “inspirational” but hesitate to hire them. “Let’s be real, this world does not see professionals like me as equals. It celebrates us as inspirational when convenient but hesitates when it’s time to hire,” he said.