CPM wants Tamil Nadu government to intervene in Samsung row

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly condemned the alleged anti-labour actions of Samsung India at its manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram. The party accused the management of targeting workers for forming a union and demanded the state government’s intervention to resolve the ongoing dispute.
In a press statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said despite 10 rounds of talks mediated by the state labour department, no resolution has been reached.
He also alleged Samsung is deliberately attempting to dismantle the union by refusing to recognise it and by hiring over 1,600 temporary workers to replace the striking employees. The party also accused the company of suspending 20 more union members when workers demanded the removal of contract staff.
He further added during recent negotiations (with Samsung), workers agreed to return to their jobs, but the management insisted they should provide apology letters and accept a wage deduction for eight days. Calling these conditions illegal and unethical, the CPM urged the state government to take immediate steps to ensure all suspended workers are recalled for duty without conditions and to end Samsung’s alleged anti-labour practices.
Meanwhile, Samsung India spokesperson said, “Despite our best efforts to arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement through a constructive dialogue, the union continues to make unreasonable demands and is changing its position constantly.”
Samsung further countered the claims that over 1,300 workers were on strike, stating only 400-500 workers have been protesting.