CPM wants Tamil Nadu government to intervene in Samsung row

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly condemned the alleged anti-labour actions of Samsung India at its manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram. The party accused the management of targeting workers for forming a union and demanded the state government’s intervention to resolve the ongoing dispute.

In a press statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said despite 10 rounds of talks mediated by the state labour department, no resolution has been reached.

He also alleged Samsung is deliberately attempting to dismantle the union by refusing to recognise it and by hiring over 1,600 temporary workers to replace the striking employees. The party also accused the company of suspending 20 more union members when workers demanded the removal of contract staff.