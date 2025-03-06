ED searches on the properties of close aide of minister V Senthil Balaji in TN's Karur

KARUR: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched searches at three properties belonging to the people reportedly connected to Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise Department V Senthil Balaji in Karur on Thursday.

According to sources, a team of officials from the ED arrived in Karur in the morning and conducted searches at the office of MC Shankar Anand, a government contractor and close aide of Minister Senthil Balaji, in Palaniyappa Nagar in the city.

Meanwhile, two more ED teams searched the premises of Subramani, who runs Kongu Restaurant in Rayanur, and Sakthivel, proprietor of Sakthi Restaurant in Kothai Nagar, Karur. Both are said to be friends of the minister. Searches have been ongoing at all three locations since 9 am.

It may be recalled that the ED arrested Minister Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case on June 14, 2023. Later, he was released from prison after the Supreme Court granted him bail on September 26, 2024, following 471 days of remand.