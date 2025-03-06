Farmers oppose taking Ananthanar channel water to Nagercoil corporation's drinking water needs

KANNIYAKUMARI: Farmers opposed taking water from the Pechiparai and Perunchani dams through the Ananthanar Channel to Nagercoil Municipal Corporation.

Mukkadal dam, which is the main drinking water source of Nagercoil Municipal Corporation, has nearly dried up. The water level of the dam stood at 1.6 feet against its total capacity of 25 feet.

Besides, the municipal corporation is taking water from the Puthen Dam Drinking Water Scheme. As the municipal authorities are allegedly planning to take water through Ananthanar channel, farmers opposed it.

Kodayar Basin Irrigation System Project Committee Chairman and Farmer A Wins Anto told TNIE that the Nagercoil Municipal Corporation had been taking water from Mukkadal Dam. Besides, it was taking water through the Puthen Water Scheme from the Pechiparai and Perunchani Dam’s water. Now they were allegedly planning to take the dam’s water through Ananthanar Channel near Mukkadal Dam for drinking water needs.

He added that the water levels of Pechiparai and Perunchani dams have been decreasing, and this move would rapidly decrease the water levels, meant only for irrigation. If the rains fail, farmers could not go for cultivation in the ensuing season.

Anto added that Nagercoil Municipal Corporation had been taking water from the Anthanar Channel for drinking water needs for many years. As drinking water is drawn through Puthen Dam Drinking Water Scheme, water should not be taken from Ananthanar channel.