HC tells NHAI to consider plea against illegal hoardings on Thoothukudi-Kanniyakumari NH

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to consider a plea by an advocate seeking action against the illegal erection of hoardings, flex boards and flag poles along the Thoothukudi-Kanniyakumari national highway via Tirunelveli.

The order was passed by a bench of justices J Nisha Banu and S Srimathy on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by G Chidambaram of Palayamkottai. Chidambaram stated in his petition that the said stretch is crucial for those visiting Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, and is severely congested during peak hours. There are several marriage halls on the stretch, where political and other events are held. As a result, unauthorised hoardings, flex boards and flag poles are frequently erected before these halls and the entire stretch, posing a huge risk to road users, he alleged.