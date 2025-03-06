Heat wave-like conditions in Chennai, records hottest March day in 25 years

CHENNAI: An unusual heat wave like condition is prevailing in Chennai with a temperature of 4.3 degree Celsius above normal. On March 6, the Meenambakkam weather station near Chennai airport recorded 37.7 C, which is the hottest day of 2025 so far.

Weather blogger K Srikanth said it is also the highest temperature recorded as of March 6 since the year 2000. Also, it is the 3rd earliest instance of Meenambakkam touching 37 C in a calendar year since 1985. 2009 saw 37 C by March 1 and 1985 saw by March 3.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared this year's February as the hottest in India in the last 125 years. The IMD report also forecasted that during March to May season 2025, above-normal number of heatwave days are likely over most parts of the country.

“Above-normal heatwave days are expected over most parts of the country, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during March 2025,” reads the report.