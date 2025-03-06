Kids dancing to caste song, sporting party flags at government school spark row in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: The school education department has initiated an investigation after a video purportedly of government school students dancing to a casteist song sporting political colours during an annual day celebration went viral on Wednesday.

In the video that went viral, a group of students is seen dancing to a song praising a caste.

Midway through the performance, the students used a political party’s flag as props. This led to a backlash on social media with netizens demanding action against the headmaster and teachers.

Chief Education Officer (in-charge), A Muniraj said, “The video was a clip taken during the annual day at the Sobanur government high school near Pochampalli. The school has about 50 students. The HM Vijayakumar had approved 32 events for the annual day, including singing, plays, and dance events. But he said the staff failed to monitor the songs used in the performance. Even the HM and other staff were caught off guard. A student had run on stage with a T-shirt promoting caste colour, and other students threw party flags. We have launched a probe into the incident, and disciplinary action will be taken against the staff.”

Police said, “Several parents gathered outside the school demanding an explanation as to how students were permitted to flaunt party and caste colours during a government event. We held talks with parents and students, and the issue was resolved.”