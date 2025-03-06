Minister Kovi Chezhian inaugurates third phase of Makkaludan Mudhalvar special camps in TN's Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Higher Education Minister Kovi Chezhian inaugurated the third phase of the Makkaludan Mudhalvar special camps in Cuddalore district on Wednesday, where government welfare benefits were distributed to beneficiaries. The event, held in the presence of District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar and Cuddalore MLA G Iyyappan, marked the continuation of the state’s efforts to deliver public services efficiently.

The camps were organised in various locations under the Cuddalore Panchayat Union, including Madhalapattu, Periyakattupalayam, Varakkalpatthu, Kondur, MP Agaram, Kutiyankuppam, Cuddalore Muthunagar, and Suthukulam. In Kondur Panchayat, the minister also inaugurated a community hall constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh under the Cuddalore MLA Constituency Development Fund.

Speaking at the event, Chezhian said, “The chief minister of Tamil Nadu has been implementing various special schemes for the welfare and livelihood improvement of the people. He believes that women’s progress is essential for national development, which is why the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam has been introduced to empower women.”

He highlighted that the Pudhumai Penn scheme provides Rs 1,000 per month to girls studying in government and government-aided schools to encourage higher education, while the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme offers the same benefit to male students in government schools.

Explaining the objective of the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme, Chezhian said, “It was launched to simplify public access to government services and ensure the efficient delivery of benefits. After completing two phases, the third phase is now being introduced in rural areas.”