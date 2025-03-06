Surprise inspection by Madras HC judges at Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: In a surprise visit to the Puzhal Central Prison, two judges of the Madras High Court - justices MS Ramesh and N Senthilkumar - checked the facilities offered to the inmates and interacted with them to get a first-hand knowledge of the facilities offered and their grievances, on Wednesday.

During the three-hour long inspection, the judges, accompanied by prison officials, checked the facilities at various blocks including the Quarantine Block, High-Security Block and the Women’s Prison, apart from reviewing the registers maintained by the prison authorities.

Besides visiting the kitchen in the prison premises, the judges also tasted the food in order to check the quality.

They also interacted with the prisoners and listened to their grievances, and engaged with para-legal volunteers who provide legal aid to their fellow prisoners.

The judges had a discussion with the inmates of the women’s prison where they discussed the safety, hygiene, and the facilities provided.